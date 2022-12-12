The Anambra State Government has rescued a 13-year-old girl (name withheld), from her guardian who raped, impregnated and abandoned her in a hospital, where she recently gave birth.

The Commissioner for Women and Social Welfare in the state, Ify Obinabo, confirmed the development to PREMIUM TIMES on Monday.

Mrs Obinabo said she also effected the arrest of the suspect simply identified as Mr Sunday.

“The suspect has accepted that he did it, as I speak to you,” she said.

The suspect was arrested on Sunday night, according to the commissioner who said he would soon be arraigned at the end of investigations.

Viral video clip

The teenager’s rescue followed a viral video clip, trending since last weekend, which showed her carrying her newborn baby in a hospital in the state.

She narrated how her guardian serially raped her, before getting her pregnant.

She was reportedly held in the hospital over her inability to settle her medical bill, after her delivery of the baby.

In the clip, circulating on various WhatsApp groups, and seen by PREMIUM TIMES, the teenager said Mr Sunday, the suspect, had not visited her in the hospital since she delivered the baby.

The teenager, who hails from Akwa Ibom State, South-south Nigeria, said her biological parents reside in Agulu, a community in the Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State.

‘Not the only victim’

The victim told reporters in Awka, the state capital, shortly after her rescue, that her guardian had been raping other children in the area.

She said the suspect began raping her when his wife travelled to their village.

“Mr Sunday’s wife is known as Madam Ghana. This started when Madam Ghana travelled to the village.

“I am not the only one involved. There is another girl who is seven years old. Mr Sunday used to sleep with her too,” the teenager was quoted as saying in local media.

“I once told Madam Ghana about it, and she cautioned her husband, but when it continued, I could not do much any longer,” the victim added.

Prohibited in Nigeria

Nigeria in 2015 enacted the Violence against Persons (Prohibition) Act, which outlawed all forms of violence against women and girls, including rape, female circumcision and forceful ejection, among others.

Offenders, on conviction, face life imprisonment or a maximum of 14-year jail term, depending on the age of the offender and the type of violence committed.

Although Anambra was among the first 14 states that domesticated the anti-rape law, many states are yet to do so.

Anambra State, in August, set up a family court to check violence against women and the girl child.

Several persons have been convicted of rape, especially teenagers, across the country

A Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court in Ikeja, Lagos State, South-west Nigeria, in May, sentenced a dismissed police officer, Mohammed Alidu, to life imprisonment for raping a nine-year-old schoolgirl in a police barracks.

The court, in July, also convicted a Nigerian actor, Olanrewaju James, alias Baba Ijesha, of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl. He was sentenced to 16 years in prison.

