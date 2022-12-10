A police officer was, on Friday afternoon, killed when gunmen invaded Orji, a community in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State, south-east Nigeria.

Prince Iheme, an elder brother to Nollywood actor Osita Iheme, was also killed during a separate attack in Ubomiri, another community in the council area of the state.

The gunmen also attacked, with a machete, the Commissioner for Solid Minerals in the state, Martin Eke, according to a report by The Nation newspaper.

The hoodlums were said to have operated in Tundra Trucks and shot sporadically, forcing people to scamper for safety.

The attackers were said to be enforcing a- five-day controversial sit-at-home declared by a faction of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

“They just killed a policeman now. They opened fire on them and were shouting, ‘there is sit at home. We have asked you to go home. Stay indoors,’” an unnamed witness was quoted as saying.

“I just escaped death by a whisker now. They stopped before us and shot in the sky and asked us to go home. They didn’t shoot at me, maybe because I was in the midst of some elderly women,” another witness said.

The gunmen also shot repeatedly at Nkwo Orji Market before heading towards Okigwe Road in the state.

Killing of Iheme, Nollywood actor’s brother

Mr Iheme, the elder brother to the Nollywood actor, Osita, was killed when the gunmen attacked the convoy of Akarachi Amadi, the All Progressives Congress candidate for Mbaitoli/ Ikeduru Federal Constituency.

Messrs Iheme and Eke were in one of the vehicles in the convoy when the gunmen attacked them.

While Mr Iheme was killed on the spot by the gunmen, Mr Eke was cut with a machete, witnesses said.

“Prince Iheme was killed on the spot. The commissioner who was sworn in two weeks ago was cut badly. He has just been rushed to a hospital. They were driving in a Ford vehicle,” one of the unnamed witnesses said.

Razing of market, vehicles, others

Meanwhile, some gunmen attacked residents of Urualla, a community in Ideato North Local Government Area of the state.

It is not clear, for now, if they were the same gunmen that killed the police officer and Mr Iheme, the elder brother of the Nollywood actor.

Apart from attacking the residents of Urualla community, the hoodlums razed a local market in the area.

Aloy Ejimakor, special counsel to Nnamdi Kanu, disclosed this in a Twitter Post on Friday.

Mr Ejimakor, who hails from the community, said the gunmen also attacked his relatives and vandalised their properties.

“It’s a day that will forever live in infamy. I’m very upset; my people are very upset,” he said via his verified Twitter handle.

The lawyer attached a video clip of the incident in the Twitter post.

In the clip seen by PREMIUM TIMES, the local market and an SUV vehicle parked close to the market were in flames.

Shop owners were seen standing helpless, while the fire destroyed goods and properties in their shops.

“See people’s shops. All the goods in these shops have been burnt completely,” a voice was heard speaking in the Igbo language in the background of the clip.

The police spokesperson in the state, Michael Abattam, did not respond to calls and a text message seeking comments from him about the multiple attacks in the state.

Background

Simon Ekpa, a controversial Biafra agitator and leader of the pro-Biafran group, Autopilot IPOB, a faction of the IPOB, had declared a five-day sit-at-home across Nigeria’s south-east to be observed from Friday 9 to 14 December.

Mr Ekpa, who made the declaration on Wednesday via his verified Twitter handle, claimed that the sit-at-home order was in response to some “proactive measures” being put in place by unnamed Biafran agitators to address the rising insecurity in the region, which according to him, was caused by the Nigerian government.

He warned residents of the region to stay indoors throughout the five-day period or have themselves to blame if they disobey the order.

Shortly after his declaration, a video clip, which showed a rifle leaning on a tree in a thick forest, surfaced online.

In the clip, shared on various WhatsApp groups, a voice was heard ordering residents of the region to observe the five-day sit-at-home.

“Stay in your house. If you come out, you will die. Mark my word,” the voice said.

But several Igbo leaders condemned the declaration and urged residents of the region to disregard the order.

Mr Kanu, the IPOB leader, repeatedly disowned the declaration and asked residents of the region to ignore it.

