Suspected herders have, again, killed three persons in Agu-Amede, a farming community in Eha-Amufu, Isi-Uzo Local Government Area of Enugu State, Nigeria’s South-east.

The incident occurred barely one week after suspected herders attacked the community and other neighbouring communities, killing many residents.

The latest attack happened between Friday and Sunday, according to a report by The Punch.

Chijioke Ogbodo, a community leader, on Monday, said two villagers were killed by suspected herders on Friday while monitoring exit routes in the community.

“Luckily, one escaped and returned to inform the community, otherwise many would have been massacred,” he said.

Meanwhile, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, on Saturday, visited the troubled community on “a fact-finding” mission to get “first-hand information” about the recurring attacks in the community and the neighbouring Mbuji community.

Mr Ugwuanyi’s visit followed the attacks in the areas between Saturday and Tuesday, which forced many residents to flee the communities.

Mr Ogbodo, the community leader, said the latest attack happened during the governor’s visit.

“Since they (herders) started attacking our community, neither the police nor the military had arrested any of them. We received information this morning also that they are coming for another attack. As I speak to you, many residents have relocated to neighbouring communities for safety,” he said.

Another community leader, Ogenyi Odo, narrated how a resident, Sunday Ogbuabour, was killed by the herders.

“On Sunday, around 7.12 a.m., Sunday Ogbuabour, and his son, Ifeanyi, were going to the farm when seven armed herdsmen attacked them. He was killed, but his son escaped with machete cuts,” he stated.

“We are at the mercy of armed herdsmen. Our people are afraid of going to farm. So many people have been forced into IDPs camps.

“How can soldiers and policemen be here and these terrorists will continue to have unhindered access to be attacking our community,” Mr Odo said.

The police spokesperson in Enugu State, Daniel Ndukwe, asked to be given sometime to confirm the attacks when contacted by PREMIUM TIMES at about 1:29 p.m.

He was yet to respond as at 4:42 p.m.

Frequent attacks

Mgbuji and other neighbouring communities in Eha-Amufu have been experiencing frequent attacks by suspected herders for some time now.

After previous attacks, Mr Ugwuanyi, through the Secretary to the State Government, Simon Ortuanya, asked heads of security agencies in the state to deploy more personnel to the affected communities to prevent further attacks.

The governor said the state government would meet with the leaders of the herders in the area “to decisively resolve” the issues causing the attacks.

Mr Ugwuanyi, subsequently, released N10 million for the immediate needs of victims who have been taking refuge in some internally displaced persons camps in the communities.

But the attacks have continued, despite the assurances by security agencies in the state as well as the governor.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

