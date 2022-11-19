Godfrey Okoye University (GOU), Enugu, on Friday inducted the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, into its Hall of Fame.

The induction was part of the activities marking the 10th convocation of the university.

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Enugu State, Peter Mbah, were also inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Others inducted include the Catholic Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Callistus Onaga, the Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Ignatius Kaigama and the late Bishop of Enugu, Godfrey Okoye.

The 18 pioneer staff of the university, four professors emeritus, and 10 best graduating students were also inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Speaking at the event, the Vice Chancellor of Godfrey Okoye University, Christian Anieke, a professor, said Mr Obi and others were honoured in recognition of their contributions to the school since its inception.

According to him, the Hall of Fame contains a list of names of noteworthy people and the achievements and contributions chosen by a group of electors.

Mr Anieke said the Hall of Fame had members of staff of the university who had distinguished themselves in their field, students and the alumni as well as individuals who had contributed to the growth of the university.

He added that, “Our Hall of Fame will have the Founder and Pioneer Vice Chancellor as well as all the pioneer heads of faculties, departments and units”.

Explaining further, the Head of Department, Business Management, Tricia Allison, said some of the individuals honoured had contributed physically and structurally for the growth of the institution.

She said the ideas became so imperative to enable the university to immortalise them into their hall of fame as long as the school was in existence.

Declaring the event open, the PDP governorship candidate in Enugu State, Mr Mbah, congratulated the school for the initiative, stressing that the idea would spur people to do more for the university.

He said, “I am particularly elated and humbled that the university hall of fame has included me in their list of first set of honourees to be inducted to its hall of fame.”

(NAN)