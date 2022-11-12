Gunmen, on Thursday, attacked a bullion van in Ufuma, a community in Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra State, Nigeria’s South-east.

The incident happened around 4 p.m.

The bullion van was said to be conveying cash to an undisclosed location when the gunmen trailed and opened fire on the van and security operatives attached to the van.

The police spokesperson in the state, Tochukwu Ikenga, has confirmed the attack.

He said it was a suspected armed robbery attack.

“(Police) operatives attached to the bullion van gallantly repelled the attack,” he said.

Mr Ikenga, a deputy superintendent of police, said the police have launched a manhunt of the attackers.

He said a Lexus and a Highlander SUVs belonging to the armed robbers have been recovered.

One empty magazine, defaced bullet proof vest and charms were among other items recovered from the gunmen during operation, according to the police.

Increased attacks

Like other states in Nigeria’s South-east, security has deteriorated in Anambra State with frequent attacks by armed persons.

The attacks often target security agencies, government officials and facilities.

The Nigerian government has accused the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra of being responsible for the deadly attacks in the region. But the group has repeatedly denied their involvement in the attacks.

The separatist group is leading agitation for an independent state of Biafra which it wants carved out from the South-east and some parts of the south-south Nigeria.

