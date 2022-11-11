The Federal High Court in Abuja has declared Uche Ogah as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State.

The judge, Binta Nyako, in a judgement on Friday, nullified the candidacy of Ikechi Emenike recognised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the party’s candidate for the next year’s poll in Abia State.

Both Messrs Ogah and Emenike had emerged as APC’s governorship candidates in Abia State from parallel primaries.

But delivering her judgement on the dispute over the conflicting claims to the party’s governorship ticket in the state, Mrs Nyako nullified the indirect primary election that produced Mr Emenike as APC’s standard-bearer.

The judge ordered the APC to transmit Mr Ogah’s name to the electoral umpire as candidate for Abia State’s governorship election for 2023.

Similarly, Mrs Nyako ordered INEC to accord due recognition to Mr Ogah as APC’s candidate.

Mr Ogah, through his lawyer, Solomon Umoh, had filed the suit seeking to compel the APC and INEC to recognise him as the party’s duly elected candidate for next year’s poll in Abia State.

Mr Umoh, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), argued that the primary election that led to his client’s emergence was monitored by INEC officials.

He told the court the purported primary election that produced Mr Emenike was not monitored by INEC.

But APC’s National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, distanced himself from Mr Ogah’s victory, siding with Mr Emenike’s candidacy.

In the same vein, Mr Emenike’s lawyer, Lateef Fagbemi, also a SAN, urged the court to affirm his client’s nomination, arguing that the primary election that produced him complied with the electoral laws.

It will be recalled that the APC had been embroiled in a leadership tussle in the state, leading to two factions.

Earlier, factional members of the APC in Abia State led by Chinedum Nwole, filed a suit before the state High Court, where the court held that Mr Emenike lacked the right to vie for the primary election having been suspended from the party.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

