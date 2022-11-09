The Chairman of Anambra State Fire Service, Martin Agbili, says about 80 shops were affected when fire razed a section of Ọgbọ Ọgwụ Market in Onitsha, Anambra State, Nigeria’s South-east.
Mr Agbili, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.
He described the incident as “terrible.”
PREMIUM TIMES reported that the fire started after an explosion at the chemical and surgical line of the market on Tuesday.
Many people were feared killed and goods worth millions destroyed during the incident.
The fire chief clarified that the fire incident only affected science and lab line of the market, and not the entire market.
“About 80 shops were affected not really because of the fire outbreak but because of the vibration of the explosions that collapsed some market buildings,” he said.
He said the Deputy Governor of Anambra State, Onyekachukwu Ibezim, visited the market alongside the Commissioner for Power and Water Resources in the state, Julius Chukwuemeka.
Mr Agbili said, in response to the deputy governor’s advice, “a lot of safety measures” were taken after the incident to protect the entire market.
He said the deputy governor and the commissioner visited to sympathise with the victims of the fire incident and leaders of the market.
The fire chief maintained that, although there were casualties during the incident, “We can’t ascertain the actual number of the dead and the injured.”
