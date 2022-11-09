Enugu senator, Chimaroke Nnamani, has asked fellow Igbos to stop warring against the Yoruba ethnic group as if they (Yoruba) are their problem in the country.

Mr Nnamani also asked the Igbo to start reflecting on the reality of a Bola Tinubu presidency, saying the APC presidential candidate has paid his dues and performed incredibly over the years.

He said this in his new piece titled “The Igbo Insularity and it’s Yoruba Wahala”, contained in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr Tinubu, also a former governor of Lagos State, is of the Yoruba race.

Mr Nnamani, a former Enugu State governor, has been vocal about his support for Mr Tinubu, even though he belongs to the opposition PDP.

He was initially drafted as a member of the APC Presidential Campaign Council but was removed in the reviewed version.

The PDP has yet to take any action against Mr Nnamani since he started campaigning for the APC candidate.

The reality of a Tinubu presidency

In his article, Mr Nnamani asked questions like “How did the Igbo get to this? Who sold this massive Con job? Who are the snake oil salesmen? Why the perceived mistrust of the Yoruba? We never fought? Our properties never seized? Our businesses thriving in their Homelands? Blossoming intermarriages with multiple offsprings? Common language etymology.”

He listed what he referred to as noble acts of some Yorubas in history. He recounted that in 1966, a former military governor of the Western Region, Adekunle Fajuyi, died for then military Head of State, Johnson Aguiyi-Ironsi, an Igbo, when the latter was his guest in Ibadan. Both were killed by soldiers who plotted the July 1966 counter coup.

He also said Mr Tinubu gave his financial life line to an Igbo, Ben Akabueze; while former President Obasanjo had highly dependent Igbo mentees including myself.

“Called me son and seriously shared confidential information with me. That I will carry with me to the Lord’s vineyard,” he said.

The senator said when power is shifted to Yoruba, it does not go to Kwara or Kogi State, but to the South-west just as he lamented that “the weakness of the South East zone is patently obvious such that they throw any bones at us and we bite.”

For the ongoing political expedition, the Igbo people have suffered the consequences of sociopolitical insularity, confused by mediocres and cry babies whose ticket out of the burden of inferiority and underachievement is ethnocentric preachments, Mr Nnamani further stated.

The senator said “the two political parties with emotional capture of my people will lose the Presidential election. One a pure exercise in self driven political catharsis, the order of a known abuser and denigrator of my people.”

Although he did not mention the two political parties, his statement is not unrelated to the PDP and the Labour Party.

The Igbos, he said, are out of the power echelon of an African State they helped found – a product of self injury and own goal.

“We need a restart. Based on a paradigm shift. Careful but calculated risk. The Igbo has to retrace the steps of Okpara and Awolowo, The United Progressive Grand Alliance. An Igbo-Yoruba Alliance.

“It is not late for the Igbo to reflect on and carefully X-Ray the looming reality of a President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. A marathon politico Ashiwaju Bola Tinubu, City boy they call him paid his dues over decades, performed creditably in governance & politics. With an A-Game, decades of hard work, patience, resilience and tenacity. And a lot of swagger and Chutzpah, Tinubu is it. A consummate and well navigated City boy. A winner always,” Mr Nnamani said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

