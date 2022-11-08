The Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate in Abia State, Alex Otti, is likely to win the 2023 governorship election in the state, according to an opinion poll conducted by NOI Polls.

The poll, commissioned by ANAP Foundation, was concluded in October.

The poll results, released on Monday, suggest a two-horse race between Mr Otti and Uchenna Ikonne of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The PDP candidate, however, came a distant second with a score of nine per cent.

The PDP is the ruling party in Abia.

Gregory Ibe of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) came third with four per cent, while Ikechi Emenike of the All Progressives Congress (APC) came fourth with three per cent.

“The results showed a significant lead for Alex Chioma Otti with 20 per cent of voters proposing to vote for him if the governorship election were to be conducted today; 9 per cent propose to vote for Uchenna Eleazar Ikonne (PDP) who fell in second place and Gregory Ikechukwu Charles Ibe (APGA) was third with four per cent of voters proposing to vote for him,” says a statement by ANAP foundation, announcing the result of the poll.

Eyinnaya Nwafor of the Young Progressives Party, and Mascot Kalu of the Action Peoples Party came fifth and sixth, scoring two per cent and one per cent respectively.

Reversible lead

The statement added that although Mr Otti’s 11 per cent lead at this early stage is significant, it is not sufficient to separate him completely from a “leading pack” of candidates.

The result also showed that about 34 per cent of the respondents were undecided while 25 per cent refused to disclose who they would vote for in the election, an indication that Mr Otti’s lead, according to the poll, is reversible.

“Undecided voters and those who prefer not to reveal their preferred candidate add up to a whopping 34 per cent and 25 per cent respectively. The gender split of undecided voters shows that 40 per cent of women are undecided versus 30 per cent of male voters,” ANAP said in its statement.

The poll with results in each of the three senatorial districts of the state put the percentage of registered voters in each of the districts at 84 per cent in Abia North, 91 per cent in Abia Central, and 95 per cent in Abia South.

“When asked if respondents were aware of the various candidates vying for Governorship, data gathered showed that 76 per cent of the respondents were aware of Alex Chioma Otti of the LP and Uchenna Eleazar Ikonne of the PDP, 68 per cent were aware of Ikechi Emenike of the APC, and 54 per cent were aware of Gregory Ikechukwu Charles Ibe of APGA. All other candidates scored below 50 per cent in terms of name recognition,” the group said in the statement.

The researchers said the top five reasons voters were more inclined to vote in the governorship election include: “Fixing of bad roads (33 per cent), infrastructural development (26 per cent), payment of salaries (14 per cent), job creation/unemployment (nine per cent) and security (five per cent).

“Thirty-five per cent of the respondents would love to see their preferred governorship candidates participate in a televised interview and/or debate, with the interview/debates spanning across topics like their party manifestos, agendas, capability check amongst others.”

The poll showed that almost seven in 10 registered voters are absolutely certain that they would be voting in the governorship election, an indication there could be a huge turnout of voters in the election.

“It is worthy of note that 44 per cent of those aged 18-25, 91 per cent of those aged 26-35, 92 per cent of those aged 36-45, 97 per cent of those aged 46-60 and 89 per cent of those aged 61+ responded they would definitely vote in the coming elections. The age groups that expressed the greatest willingness to vote were those between 36-45 and 46-60 years.”

But ANAP said the poll was inconclusive given that it could not establish a clear winner as the undecided voters are enough to turn the tables.

“However, ANAP Foundation has concluded that the trends are clear enough to establish the front runners and so our subsequent polls will concentrate on the leading candidates only,” the group said.

The researchers had not made public the methodology used and how many people were sampled in the poll.

The governorship election will be held in various states of Nigeria, including Abia State, in March 2023.

