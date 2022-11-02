The Enugu State Government has urged Nigerians from Enugu State to invest at home with a view to enhancing the economy of the state and creating jobs.

The Deputy Governor of Enugu State, Cecilia Ezeilo, made the call during the Agbaja Investment Summit organised by the Agbaja Leaders of Thought, on Wednesday in Enugu with the theme, Building Our Legacies.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Agbaja people are mainly from Udi and Ezeagu, and are spread across other council areas like Oji-River, Igboetiti, Enugu North/South and East.

Chinedu Nebo, a professor of engineering and former Minister of Power, and other personalities from Agbaja came together to plan the summit.

The deputy governor, Mrs Ezeilo, who is also from Agbajaland, said: “Our people across the globe must begin to tilt towards investing at home.

“In this era, this generation must give due attention to investing at home for the real growth and development of our land and our people.

“Set up your factories, bonded warehouses and private educational institutions in Agbajaland so that our people can get jobs.

“This will result in a higher standard of living for all Agbaja people.”

Mrs Ezeilo, however, called on prospective investors to take advantage of the state’s enabling environment and state government’s Free-Trade-Zone and its ease of doing business to invest in Agbajaland.

“The real truth is that tremendous opportunities exist for exploitation in Agbajaland that will transform lives of her people,” she added.

In his welcome address, the former governor of Enugu State, Sullivan Chime, said Agbajaland had accomplished men and women who left their marks in every sphere of life.

Mr Chime said that the summit would dwell more on means and strategies to harness the copious human capital and natural resources at its disposal to achieve economic and development for the wellbeing of the people.

He said Agbajaland is blessed with vast expanse of land, especially in Ezeagu basin.

According to him, experience has shown that astute and strategic investment in agriculture and free trade zone have always triggered rapid and massive economic and industrial development anywhere in the world.

“I pray that we as a people will key into the free trade and available resources to free our people from poverty and unlock the hidden potentials of the land.”

While thanking the organisers and sponsors for initiating the programme, Mr Chime urged all Agbaja sons and daughters to unite for the common good of the people.

In his keynote address, Mr Nebo said Agbajaland had so many potentials for remarkable investment and serves as the international gateway for South-east for people travelling to Benue, Kogi, Delta, Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Anambra States.

Mr Nebo, who is the chairman of the Board of Trustees, Agbaja Leaders of Thought, added that Agbaja had different business opportunities and tourist sites that can add value to people’s lives if harnessed.

The former Minister of Power said Agbaja Leaders of Thought is a non-partisan group that promotes investment, economic, development, cultural heritage and tourism in Agbajaland.

“It is also a site for shooting Nollywood movies due to its landscape which has contributed to the nation’s economy,” he said.

On investment in education, Mr Nebo said that any university or polytechnic that does not key into practical experience would become obsolete and die with time.

“People now acquire extra certificates on practical, saying that in Germany, once you study in a university, they will attach you to an industry for practical experiences,” Mr Nebo said.

NAN reports that the event featured mentoring of youths on entrepreneurship and presentation of awards to Nigeria Breweries Plc and the former governor, Mr Chime.

(NAN)