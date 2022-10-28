Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, Thursday, led heads of security agencies in the state on a visit to Nsukka-Ugwogo-Nike-Opi Road in Ekwegbe Community Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area.

The visit followed recent kidnap incidents along the road.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that gunmen on Sunday abducted scores of students of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka who were returning to the institution for their resumed academic activities.

The gunmen also abducted an unspecified number of yet-to-be-identified travellers along the road.

Mr Ugwuanyi was accompanied by the General Commanding Officer (GCO), 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Umar Musa; the Commissioner of Police in the state, Ahmed Ammani; the Director, State Security Service in the state, H.M. Daluwa; and the Commander, 82 Division, Garrison Command of the Nigerian Army, M.K. Ibrahim, among others.

The GOC, 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Mr Musa, who spoke on behalf of other heads of security agencies, told reporters during the visit that the people who attacked students and others on the highway “are purely kidnappers”.

He assured that the combined team of the security agencies would take “further steps” to rescue the abducted victims.

“I assure you that we are going to go deep into the bush to pursue them and ensure they do not perpetrate more harm along the road,” he said.

“These criminals will be fished out and they will be dealt with.”

Mr Musa, a major general, advised residents of the state not to spread falsehood through social media, but report any security breach to the security agencies for action.

“We are here. You can see the deployment (of security agencies in this area). This state is peaceful, but once in a while you have criminal (attacks),” he added.