The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has advised voters in Ebonyi State to go out and collect their permanent voter cards (PVCs) for use during the 2023 general elections.

INEC’s Head of Voter Education and Publicity Department in Ebonyi, Christian Elekwa, gave the advice in an interview with the NewsAgency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abakaliki.

He said the PVC is the only qualification the citizens have to participate in choosing their leaders at the polls.

“We urged registered voters who are yet to collect their voter cards to go to the local government areas they registered to collect them.

“The choice of who becomes our elected leaders is entirely in the hands of the voters and only those with their permanent voter cards can exercise this civic choice,” Mr Elekwa said.

He said INEC was committed to consolidating the country’s democracy through the conduct of credible elections, and assured that the election commission would do its best to achieve its mandate.

INEC in Ebonyi, under the leadership of the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Joseph Chukwu, had taken several steps to ensure that the 2023 election in the state is free, fair, and credible, he said.

“INEC, therefore, appeals that valid registered voters should come out to choose their leaders in the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly polls as well as in the March 11 governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections.

“We have commenced radio and television jingles in English, Pidgin English, Igbo and local dialects to sensitise and mobilise the voting public in the state to participate in the election,” he added.

READ ALSO:

Mr Elekwa, who stressed that the collection of PVC was not by proxy, urged the electorate to shun electoral violence, thuggery, vote buying, vote selling and other malpractices that could compromise the integrity and credibility of the outcome of the election.

“Security personnel will be on ground to forestall any incidences of electoral offence, while culprits will be arrested and treated according to the law,” he said.

He said INEC would use the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System in the 2023 election to enhance voters’ confidence in the election process.

“We wish to reassure the general public, especially the electorate, that the 2023 general elections will be conducted with the use of technology to guarantee credibility, transparency and to meet the international best standard,” he added.

(NAN)