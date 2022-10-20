The Abia State Government has ordered the closure of all illegal basic schools in various parts of the state.

The Commissioner for Basic Education in the state, Emma Ukwu, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, said the decision followed the government’s resolve to “sanitise the education industry” in the state.

“Consequent upon our resolve to sanitise the education industry in Abia State as it concerns the establishment and running of schools, the Commissioner for Basic Education, Hon Ukwu Rocks Emma hereby directs all illegal schools in Abia State to shut down operations,” he said.

Mr Ukwu said seven schools which were being run without the approval of the government had already been shut down.

He gave the names of the schools as Bethesda House International School, Aba; Lily Brains International School, Ogbor-Hill, Aba; Conquering Ground International School Ogbor-Hill, Aba; and Presbyterian Academy Ogbor-Hill, Aba.

Others are Shade of Mercy International School; Fruitful Ground Christian School, Aba; and His Mercies Christian Academy, Aba.

“We have observed with dismay the irresponsibility of some individuals running schools without obtaining requisite approval – written, signed and sealed – from the commissioner’s office,” Mr Ukwu said.

The basic education commissioner said schools which obtained approval and lowered their standards afterwards would lose their approval.

“All genuine proprietors are to display copies of approval instruments publicly and show original copies to our officers on demand,” he stated.

He urged all approved schools to urgently “cue into the electronic portal” of the state’s education ministry for “authentication and easy operations”.

The commissioner asked parents and guardians to “immediately” withdraw their children from the illegal schools and threatened legal action against those who may “sabotage” the order.

“Sabotaging this order by the proprietors behind our back will earn such persons long-lasting blacklisting in educational matters in Abia State,” Mr Ukwu warned.

“They may also face prosecution.”