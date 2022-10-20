The Ebonyi State Government on Wednesday suspended the Permanent Secretary in the state Ministry of Power and Energy, Godwin Nwankwo, over alleged “persistent theft” of diesel meant for streetlights.

The state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Uchenna Orji, made this known while briefing reporters at the end of the state Executive Council meeting.

Mr Orji said the Special Assistant to the Governor on Public Utilities, Emmanuel Nwangbo, was also suspended over the issue.

“The council approved the suspension of both officials who were directly responsible for the streetlight supervision under the ministry.

“The council also received report of the persistent diesel theft and noted the disturbing volumes of the product lost to persons involved in the business of streetlights.

“Member, therefore, resolved that those involved in the streetlight supervision be investigated by the Department of State Security to unmask the perpetrators.

READ ALSO:

“The Head of Service was directed to thoroughly investigate the ministry’s staff involved in the theft and take appropriate actions as required by the civil service rules,” he said.

The commissioner further disclosed that the council approved N2.5billion as contained in the memo presented by the SSG for the procurement of Christmas items by the government.

“These include 5kg and 25kg bags of rice among other items to be distributed to different groups, stakeholders and organisations for the celebration.

“The council also commended Governor David Umahi for providing the packages to the groups since assuming office in 2015,” he said.

Earlier, Governor Umahi swore in new special assistants, and coordinators of local government areas development centres, among others.

NAN reports that the governor, on 16 October, suspended the traditional ruler of the Isinkwo community, Onicha Local Government Area, Josephat Ikengwu, for failing to stop the killings in his area.

The governor also, on 19 October, suspended the Coordinator of Edda North Development Centre, Afikpo South Local Government Area, Enyim Okoro, over “ineffective discharge of his duties”.

(NAN)