Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has condemned the killing of three vigilante operatives in Igbo-Ukwu, a community in the Aguata Local Government Area of the state.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how some gunmen, on Sunday evening, opened fire on the vigilante operatives at a bar in Nkwo Market of the community, killing all of them.

The victims, who are members of the Anambra Vigilante Group (AVG), have been identified as Emeka Okeke, Nnayelu Orizu and Chukwuma Ubaego.

One of the victims, Mr Okeke otherwise known as Shaba, was a senior officer with the AVG in the state.

Sources had said Mr Okeke was a member of the Ebubeagu Security Network, a South-east security outfit which has been accused of extrajudicial killings in the region.

Other sources claimed that it was a retaliatory attack carried out by members of a kidnapping syndicate whose leader was reportedly exposed by Mr Okeke’s team recently.

Reacting in a statement on Friday by his spokesperson, Christian Aburime, Mr Soludo described the attack as “inhuman and totally unacceptable.”

The governor said it was painful that the victims were killed while they were on official duty in the area.

“The perpetrators will surely not go scot-free as we are fully determined to fish them out to pay dearly for their crimes,” Mr Soludo said.

The attack on the vigilante operatives came about one month after gunmen ambushed a Nigerian senator’s convoy, killing about five people, including two police officers.

It also came two weeks after gunmen killed five soldiers in Umunze, a community in the Orumba South Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Soludo assured that the government was still making efforts to track down those behind the attack on the senator’s convoy and the killers of the five soldiers.

The governor commiserated with the families of the deceased vigilante operatives, assuring them that the deaths of the victims would not be in vain.