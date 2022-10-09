The police Command in Enugu State says its operatives have begun trailing the masked hoodlums that attacked the Inyi Police Station in the Oji River Local Government Area of the state.

The Command’s spokesperson, Daniel Ndukwe, a deputy superintendent of police, gave the confirmation to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Sunday.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported earlier that the hoodlums, numbering about six, attacked the police facility killing one police officer and a civilian in the area.

The hoodlums also razed the facility, a one-storey building.

READ ALSO:

Mr Ndukwe said: “Police operatives are on the trail of the masked hoodlums. Further development will be communicated on the incident, please.”

The police spokesperson, however, did not give the timing, material or human causalities involved in the attack.

A witness, who sought not to be named, said the hoodlum attacked the station at 8 a.m. on Sunday.

Enugu, just like any other state in the South-east, has repeatedly come under attacks by hoodlums in recent times, killing many defenceless citizens, security operatives and also burning police facilities.