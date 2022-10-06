The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and the Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria (BOSAN), on Thursday, condemned the actions of the Imo Government and the Nigerian Police Force leading to the closure of the Owerri division of the National Industrial Court.

The NBA President, Yakubu Maikyau, and BOSAN’s Chairman, Adegboyega Awomolo, decried the role played by the state government and the police in the court shut down.

The leadership of the two associations spoke separately in Abuja at the 2022/2023 Legal Year of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN).

Mr Maikyau said the body condemned the act displayed by the state government in the strongest terms.

“It is sad to note that our colleagues who ought to know better were complicit in the shameless attempt at undermining the authority of the court.

“We must always remember that the rule of law is essential in the maintenance of a free, fair, and democratic society, and so there is need to respect and uphold the same,” Mr Maikyau said.

Mr Awomolo also decried the constant invasion of judges’ residences by agents of government.

“I am fanatic about respect for the judicial arm of government, and obedience to the rule of law, hence, my vehement opposition to the infamous invasion of the homes of our judges; the last being in Kano in September 2022.

“This incidence was crude, clear impunity which must not be allowed to be swept under the carpet as one of those incidents.

“Somebody must be held responsible and suffer for the assault on the judiciary,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on 3 June, four staff of the National Industrial Court, Owerri division, were attacked and whisked away by the anti-kidnap squad of the Nigerian police, while performing their duty, among other dramas that took place in the state.

The development led to the President of the NICN, Benedict Kanyip, directing immediate closure of that division.

