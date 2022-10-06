A woman has allegedly beaten a three-year-old girl to death in Amikwo, a community in Awka South Local Government Area, Anambra State South-east Nigeria.

The suspect, Chinelo Udogu, reportedly dumped the victim’s body inside a bush in the community.

It was not clear when the incident happened.

Although both the victim and suspect are blood relations, the suspect was not her mother.

The victim was only placed under the care of the suspect, it was learnt.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that officials of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Traffic in Persons (NAPTIP) were contacted about the incident.

When the NAPTIP officials got to the area, they forced the suspect to take them to where she had dumped the victim’s body.

A video clip of the NAPTIP visit has been circulating on various WhatsApp groups.

In the clip, seen by PREMIUM TIMES, the suspect confessed to beating the victim. She is also seen pulling the decomposing body from the bush.

She claimed that after beating her, the victim started suffering convulsions which prompted her to take the child to a nearby hospital for treatment.

“I beat her and she started having convulsions. I then took her to Kings (Hospital). On getting there, she died. So, I threw her body here,” the suspect, Ms Udogu, confessed in Igbo language.

The police spokesperson in the state, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident in a statement on Thursday.

He said the suspect has been arrested by the police.

Mr Ikenga, a deputy superintendent of police, told this newspaper that the suspect’s arrest followed a petition by the NAPTIP officials about the incident.

He said the body has been recovered.

“The lesson for us to learn is that we should be cautious when angry and desist from going physical when correcting our children,” the police spokesperson said.

Mr Ikenga said the case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department and that the police have begun an investigation into the incident.