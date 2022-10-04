The Anambra State Government on Tuesday began healthcare intervention services for displaced flood victims staying in holding centres to ease their sufferings.

The Commissioner for Health in the state, Afam Obidike, who visited the holding centres at Crowther Memorial Primary School, Onitsha and Unity Hall, Umueri, said the medical intervention was necessary to avert outbreak of diseases in the area.

Addressing the victims, Mr Obidike, a medical doctor, said the state government was concerned about their health needs and had mapped out plans to offer diagnosis, provide drugs and other healthcare services to them.

“Governor Chukwuma Soludo has mandated the ministry to carry out regular on-the-spot assessment of the holding centres, to ascertain your health needs and challenges for immediate intervention.

“We are here with some team of medical personnel to make sure that everything is being taken care of medically as well as ascertain the hygiene and sanitation of the centres, which is very essential.

“More health personnel will be sent to the holding centres in order to ensure that flood victims are adequately taken care of medically,” he said.

In his response, the Transition Committee Chairman of Anambra West Local Area, Felix Ikechi, commended the state government for the prompt response to the plight of the victims.

One of the flood victims, Emmanuel Onwuadi, said virtually all the communities in Anambra West were submerged. He said more people would be joining the camp soonest.

“We thank the state government for coming to our rescue. During the 2012 flood disaster, we did not receive the kind of attention we are getting today, medically, from the state government.

“But we are still appealing for more government assistance in the area of mattresses as well as finding lasting solutions to the problem of flood in Anambra West, “he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that some cartons of drugs and mosquitoes nets were distributed to the victims.

(NAN)