Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has advised residents of the state to accept and not discriminate against People Living with Disabilities (PLWDs).

Mr Uzodimma’s advice is contained in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Oguwike Nwachukwu, and made available to reporters on Friday in Owerri.

Mr Nwachukwu said the governor spoke when the PLWDs visited him at the Government House.

Mr Uzodinma assured them that he was committed to their welfare.

He said that although they might be physically challenged, they were “definitely not mentally disabled”.

The governor urged them to continue to support his administration and promised to give equal employment and other opportunities to them.

He also promised to help them gain skills to enable them to become self-employed, self-sustaining and employers of labour.

“We must not discriminate against people merely because of their challenges. Those who are not challenged today may be challenged tomorrow.

“Ideas rule the world, and no one knows who will lead the state and country tomorrow. What is needed for performance is mental strength and ideas,” Mr Uzodinma said.

The state Chairman, Joint National Association of Persons with Disabilities, Stanley Nwachukwu, thanked the governor for his “immeasurable acts of goodwill”.

Mr Nwachukwu, however, appealed to him to approve the payment of the arrears of their monthly subvention, employment waiver and a vehicle for the association to enable members to move around and participate in the upcoming electioneering.

