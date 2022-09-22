An Enugu-based Non-Governmental Organisation, New-Life Community Care Initiative, has decried the rate of violation of children and women’s rights in the state.

The organisation’s Director, Florence Ifeanyi-Aneke, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Wednesday.

Mrs Ifeanyi-Aneke called for the implementation of the Child and Women’s Rights in the state to strengthen their protection from sexual abuse and deprivation of rights.

She described women and children in Enugu as vulnerable and seen as creatures without choice and voice in society.

According to her, culture and society view women as people without choice and who should not talk when men are talking.

“Culture and society see women as those whose place is often in the kitchen.

READ ALSO:

“So we are working to close the inequality gap and ensure there is equity and protection of their rights.

“Presently, we are engaging traditional rulers and leaders of two communities in Udi and Nkanu East Local Government Areas to end abuses and rights violations of children and women in their communities.

“We are also soliciting for women’s inclusion in the traditional rulers’ cabinets and state in general and full implementation of Child Rights Law in Enugu State,” Mrs Ifeanyi-Aneke said.

She further said the group would set up a Community Child Right Committee to handle child abuse, rape and early marriage by ensuring the implementation of Child Right Laws in the state.

“Any case of violation of the child’s right, the community will report to the committee and we are planning to set up the same committees in secondary schools in the state.”

She urged the public to report child and women’s rights violations to the authorities.

She said if the Child Rights Laws are fully implemented, no child would be seen hawking in the street when others are in the classroom.

Mrs Ifeanyi-Aneke said the sensitisation was organised by her organisation in partnership with Agents for Citizens-driven Transformation, funded by the European Union and implemented by the British Council.

(NAN)