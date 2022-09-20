The police in Ebonyi State on Monday reunited a five-month-old boy with his 20-year-mother, Ola Echegbu.

The police spokesperson in the state, Chris Anyanwu, disclosed this in a statement to reporters in Abakaliki on Monday.

Mr Anyanwu said the baby was rescued by the police on 14 September after he was sold for N500,000.

According to him, Echegbu, who hails from Amangwu Edda in Afikpo-South Local Government Area of the state, was impregnated out of wedlock in 2021 by Jonah Ogbuagu, 24, of the same community.

“She put to bed on April 2022, but a few days after, she sold the child to Elechi Ann Elechi, the owner of a local Maternity Home and native of Ezi Okpani, Evuma Village in Afikpo North LGA,” he added.

Mr Anyanwu, a superintendent of police, said the woman who bought the baby had been arrested and would be charged for child-trafficking.

“Today, we are handing over the baby rescued through the joint efforts of SP Philip Agu-led Crack Squad and SP Miliscent Amadi-led D7 team of Detectives attached to the SCIID in Abakaliki to his biological mother for upkeep, pending further developments,” he stated.

Mr Anyanwu advised the public to desist from selling their children, describing the act as illegal.

The mother of the baby told reporters that she sold the child out of frustration.

“I am happy to have my baby back. I thank the police, which made everything possible for me to see my son again,” she said.

The police did not indicate if the mother would be prosecuted.

