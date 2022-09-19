Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, on Sunday, said the state has become safer than he met it when he assumed office in March.

He stated this in an interview with Channels Television on Sunday, while speaking on his achievements in the last six months.

Mr Soludo, a former CBN Governor, was inaugurated as governor on 17 Marchp. He had won the election conducted last November on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

He said he has spent the last six month as governor of Anambra State tackling foundational issues which range from economic, social, infrastructure to insecurity.

At least, two sitting and ex-lawmakers were gruesomely murdered in the state between May and June while more have been abducted and attacked by unknown gunmen in the state under Mr Soludo’s watch.

The lawmaker representing the incumbent governor’s constituency in Aguata II, Okechukwu Okoye and Nelson Achukwu, who represented Nnewi South 2 Constituency in the state assembly, were killed in May and June respectively.

A sitting senator from the state, Ifeanyi Ubah of Young Progressive Party(PDP), was attacked last Sunday by unknown gunmen.

Despite the attacks, Mr Soludo, a former CBN Governor, said he has made the state more secure than it was before his resumption in office.

“Nobody knew that even during the campaigns, most of us couldn’t even campaign freely in much of the South senatorial zone. But we’ve come very determined with a plan, with carrot and stick, with engagement.

“And I must commend the people of Anambra State, all the stakeholders, the security forces, the police, the Army, the Navy, the Civil Defence, vigilante and then the people themselves for their massive cooperation and partnership in dealing with that,” he said.

“We’re not saying that Anambra is 100 per cent. secured. Of course, there is no crime free society anywhere in the world. Occasionally, you’ll hear shootings in schools and so on in America.

“And everybody in Anambra, the 8.5 million residents of Anambra, can testify to you that insecurity in the state has come down to the barest minimum, at least in the last three months or so. Such kind of things that used to be a daily occurrence have come to almost a halt,” Mr Soludo added.

Plain criminals responsible for recent attacks

He described the people killing in the name of outlawed group, IPOB, as “plain criminals” who will not be spared by his administration.

The governor said his administration has destroyed many hideouts of the criminals hiding under IPOB agitations in the state and doubts if they have the capacity to come hard on the city again.

Mr Soludo dismissed IPOB or an external criminal group in the recent attacks recorded in the state.

He said his government is pursuing all leads on the attack on Mr Ubah’s convoy and will disclose its findings after investigation.

“They are plain criminals, full stop. Nothing else. Of course, there are a bunch of people who now hide under the cloak of agitation and so on but IPOB has repeatedly distanced itself from these criminals. These criminals in the camps and so on, they are kidnappers and just mere plain criminals.

“It’s lucrative criminality and adulatory. These are the two things they have come with. Anambra, without a doubt, (is) the richest state in the South-east. This is the place where kidnapping has the highest value. So you will have that highest concentration here.

“If you have an Okada rider, who goes into the bush, learns how to shoot and become a part of a criminal gang who kidnap someone and make millions, of course it will not be easy to convince him tomorrow to want to go back to his Okada, vulcanizing or Keke, but we are decimating them.

“So I said that they are not unknown gunmen. They are known to the extent that maybe they are not immediately caught after the act, but I can tell you, we’ve been catching quite a lot of them and they know that something is happening. That number is not safe for them. Never again!,” he vowed.

Mr Soludo confirmed that all the people arrested by security operatives in the state are Igbo from Anambra or neighboring South-eastern states.