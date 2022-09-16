The police in Ebonyi State on Thursday reunited a three-year-old missing boy with his mother, Theresa Nweke, in Abakaliki.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the child was handed over to his mother by the police spokesperson in the state, Chris Anyanwu.

Mr Anyanwu, superintendent of police, told reporters the boy was rescued from a 20-year-old child-trafficking suspect.

He said the female suspect (name withheld) lived at Evuma Road in Afikpo-North Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Anyanwu commended the team of detectives from the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, led by a superintendent of police, Miliscent Amadi, for the feat.

“The boy’s mother is from Umuagwa in Port Harcourt.

“She left her son with her neighbours and that was how he got missing.

“His mother and the child are here and she has proved beyond reasonable doubt that she is his biological mother.

“We are here today to hand over the baby to his mother,” Mr Anyanwu said.

The police spokesperson said the suspect claimed she was the biological mother of the boy but later sold him.

“The command is still investigating the matter and we shall leave no stone unturned to get to the root of how the boy got missing,” he said.

The child’s mother thanked God and the police for the boy’s rescue.

Narrating the incident, she said she regularly handed over the boy to the suspect to look after him because they were neighbours.

“I usually kept him with them whenever I was going to work. I work in a restaurant. I thank God that I have seen him alive,” Ms Nweke said.

(NAN)