The police in Anambra State have arrested a 26-year-old suspect who allegedly uses charms to defraud Point of Sale (PoS) operators in the state.

The police spokesperson in the state, Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

The suspect, Chisom Nweke, who was arrested on Thursday, hails from Umuawulu, a community in the Awka South Local Government Area of the state.

The police said the suspect has confessed to using charms to defraud some PoS operators in Awka and other neighbouring communities.

The suspect is a member of a criminal gang that specialises in the crime, the police said.

“Preliminary investigations reveal that the (arrested) suspect cuts plain white paper in the size of money and gives it to the PoS operators for deposit,” Mr Ikenga said.

The PoS operators, acting under the influence of the suspect’s charm, would accept the plain white paper as money from the suspect.

The police spokesperson said operations were ongoing to track down other members of the gang.

Rising PoS fraud

There have been rising cases of PoS fraud across Nigeria in recent times.

Several persons have been arrested by security agencies in the country over PoS fraud.

In August 2021, a PoS fraud suspect, who was arrested in Ondo State, narrated how he used an online application he downloaded from the internet to defraud unsuspecting PoS operators in the area.

In July 2022, another PoS fraud suspect was arrested for allegedly attempting to defraud a PoS operator at Oko New International Market, Asaba, Delta State.

PoS terminals were introduced in the country in 2012 to promote the Central Bank of Nigeria’s cashless policy. Its popularity rose after the 2020 Covid-19 lockdowns which prevented people from going to their banks for physical transactions.

With PoS machines, customers are able to withdraw money, make transfers and make deposits without visiting their banks.

The number of PoS terminals in Nigeria grew from 155, 000 in 2017 to about 1.1 million in April 2022, according to Statista.