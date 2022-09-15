Joel Udenkwo, the traditional ruler of Isiala Umudi Community, Nkwere Local Government Area of Imo State who was abducted on Friday, has recounted how he escaped from the kidnappers.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the monarch was abducted in front of one of his companies, Udekings Electronics, in Owerri at about 7 p.m.

Mr Udenkwo escaped on Monday from Okwu Forest in the Ikeduru Local Government Area of the state where he was taken to by the kidnappers, according to a report by the Sun newspaper.

Mr Udenkwo, who narrated his ordeal, said he escaped when he noticed that some of the kidnappers appeared to be dizzy.

The kidnappers had contacted the monarch’s family about 48 hours after his abduction and demanded a N200 million ransom.

They would later reduce the amount to N12 million before the monarch’s escape.

“I was tied on my leg and hand, but I pleaded that they should have mercy on me and, at least, untie my hands, they obliged me and untied my hands,” Mr Udenkwo said.

He said his adductors accepted his request because they were “eagerly” waiting for the N12 million ransom that his family had agreed to pay them.

“While they were waiting for the money to be sent, one of the abductors went to sleep, while the other went to smoke Indian hemp.

“When I noticed that the two men were nowhere around me, I carefully untied myself, quietly crawled and left the place. I managed to run as fast as I could in the forest through the bush, while they searched for me without knowing the route I took,” he narrated.

The traditional ruler said he later got to a residential area at about 10 p.m. where he was helped to reach his family members informing them that he had escaped from the abductors.

He said the police were also contacted, who came and picked him up from the residential area.

The police spokesperson in the state, Michael Abattam, confirmed the monarch’s escape.

“We had to quickly swing into action when we heard the distress call where he was and rescued him unhurt,” Mr Abattam said.