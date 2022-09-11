The Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO) has lauded Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State for his prompt action in shutting down Winters Garden Hotel over a viral video of sex party held in the hotel.

This is contained in a statement signed by the CLO Chairman in the state, Vincent Ezekwueme and made available to reporters in Onitsha on Saturday.

The CLO applauded Mr Soludo’s relentless efforts in inculcating moral rectitude in his administration and the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that Mr Soludo shut down Winters Garden Hotels and Suites in Awka over a viral video of sex party that was said to have been held in the hotel facility.

The CLO said it is most despicable that the incident happened in the university community where lecturers’ six-month old strike has forced students out of school.

“There is need to get to the root and ascertain the promoters and organisers of the event. Nigerians are eager to know the organisers and the motive behind it.

Mr Ezekwueme described the incident as a “painful shock”.

(NAN)