A man has allegedly shot his elder brother over non-payment of electricity bill in Uruagu, a community in Nnewi North Local Government Local Government Area of Anambra State, Nigeria’s South-east.

The suspect, Peter Orji, reportedly accused his elder brother, Godwin Orji, of disconnecting his power supply.

The incident happened on Tuesday.

The suspect was said to have failed to pay his monthly bill of N1,500, prompting the victim, who was living in the same compound, to disconnect him.

The suspect angrily confronted the victim over the disconnection.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that, in the ensuing commotion between the two brothers, the suspect rushed into his room, picked a rifle and shot the victim. He died on the spot.

“The issue was that there had been a cold war between them. They have been quarreling for some time now over a land dispute,” a resident, who asked not to be named, told PREMIUM TIMES.

When contacted, the police spokesperson in the state, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident, Thursday night.

Mr Ikenga, a deputy superintendent of police, said the suspect has been arrested.

“The wife of the suspect was first arrested at the scene of the crime after which the suspect himself was arrested,” he said. “The are both in our custody.”

“The Commissioner of Police in the state, Echeng Echeng, has ordered that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for investigation,” he added.