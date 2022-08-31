The Enugu State Government has ordered the immediate closure of all unapproved private primary and secondary schools in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the order was contained in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Education, Uche Eze, which was made available to reporters in Enugu on Tuesday.

The directive, according to the commissioner, is in response to the springing up of substandard private schools in the state.

The schools, the statement said, did not seek registration or obtain approval from the Ministry of Education, as required by law.

Mr Eze, in the statement, said that the ugly development was a source of serious concern to the government and others in the education sector in Enugu State.

He said that “without such registration and approval, the government cannot guarantee or assure the state of infrastructure or the quality of teaching and learning offered in such schools.”

The education commissioner advised all the affected persons and schools to abide strictly by the directive in their own interest.

He stated that “the state government shall in two weeks from the date of this announcement, embark on the forcible closure of any defaulting school, prosecute and punish any person or group of persons still flouting the directive.”

Mr Eze pointed out that the directive was under the powers conferred by the state’s education law and in its determination to secure the right of all children in the state to good and quality education.

He advised the promoters of private schools to note that it is a criminal offence punishable upon conviction with imprisonment or a fine or both for any person to establish, or open such illegal schools.

He urged the public to note the illegal operation of private schools in the state and be guided accordingly.

(NAN)