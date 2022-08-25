Ahmed Ammani, on Thursday, assumed duty as the 27th commissioner of police in Enugu State.

Mr Ammani took over from the outgoing Commissioner of Police, Abubakar Lawal, who had been redeployed to Kano State.

At the handing over ceremony in Enugu, the new commissioner appealed for support and cooperation from residents, especially in the timely sharing of information and intelligence on crime.

Mr Ammani said he would bring his wealth of experience garnered over 30 years to bear in reducing crime in the state.

“With the support of the citizenry, I pledge to replicate all feats I have achieved in combating existing and emerging crime and criminality within Enugu State and make the state safer for all,” he said.

Mr Ammani hails from Malumfashi Local Government Area of Katsina State and holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Hausa and Islamic Religious Studies from Bayero University, Kano.

He also holds a Master of Science Degree in Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and a post-graduate certificate in Corruption Studies from Hong Kong University.

He was appointed into the Nigeria Police in 1992 and commissioned as an assistant superintendent of police, from where he rose to the rank of commissioner of police, serving in different zonal and state commands.

The commissioner served in formations and on secondment at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, among others.

