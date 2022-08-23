Four Catholic reverend sisters abducted on Sunday along Okigwe- Umulolo Road in Okigwe Local Government Area of Imo State, have been freed.

The reverend sisters are members of the Sisters of Jesus The Saviour Generelate, a religious group of the Catholic Church in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, South-south Nigeria.

They were identified as Johannes Nwodo, Christabel Echemazu, Liberata Mbamalu and Benita Agu.

They were attacked and abducted while they were on their way to attend a thanksgiving service of another reverend sister in the area.

The Secretary-General of the religious group, Zita Ihedoro, announced their release in a statement on Tuesday, two days after their abduction.

Ms Ihedoro said the abducted reverend sisters were released unconditionally.

“With hearts full of joy, the Sisters of Jesus The Saviour wish to announce the unconditional release of four of our sisters who were abducted around Okigwe-Umulolo Axis on the 21st of August, 2022,” she said.

Continuing, the secretary-general said, “today is a memorable day for us, therefore, we wish to share this joy with all men and women of goodwill who in one way or the other have contributed to the quick and safe release of our dear sisters.”

Ms Ihedoro, a reverend sister, expressed gratitude to Christians for their “prayers and moral supports” during the “difficult moment”.