The police in Anambra State have arrested four suspects who allegedly trick men into a fake romantic relationship to blackmail them with their nude photographs and video clips.

The police spokesperson in the state, Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

He said the suspects – two males and two females – were arrested on Thursday in Ajakpani, Umunya, a community in the Oyi Local Government Area of the state.

The police spokesperson gave the names of the suspects as Okechukwu Ogoejiofor,36, Nonso Nwizu, 34, Esther Nwafor, 21, and Obianuju Nduba, 20.

How they operate

Mr Ikenga said the suspects usually use social media to lure their unsuspecting male victims into a fake romantic relationship.

The female suspect, Ms Nduba, would lure a such victim into a room, pretending to be in love and ready for sex, the police said.

The police spokesperson said while the female suspect engaged the victim in pretentious foreplay, other members of the gang would forcefully enter the room to take some nude photographs and video recordings of the victim.

The suspects would, afterwards, use the nude photographs and video recordings to extort the victims, threatening to post the recordings on social media.

“They also dispossess the individual of his personal belongings,” Mr Ikenga said.

He said the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded.