The Anambra State Government has banned youth organisations from collecting levies from people carrying out construction work or improving on existing structures in any project site with appropriate titles in the state.

The Commissioner for Information in Anambra, Paul Nwosu, who stated this in a statement on Thursday in Awka, said it is the resolution of the Anambra State Executive Council (ANSEC).

Mr Nwosu said the act was illegal and contrary to the Prohibition of Fraudulent Practices on Land and Property law of 2012 “which prohibited illegal collection of fees on lands’’.

“Any person who demands or collects any fee not approved by law from any person who is developing or improving on an already existing property in the state shall be guilty of an offence and liable to imprisonment for five years or to a fine of N500,000 or both,’’ he said.

Mr Nwosu said the State Executive Council also approved N12. 64 billion for four different projects, including rehabilitation of nine roads measuring 14.053 Km in Okpoko, Ogbaru Local Government Area.

He said the Okpoko project was a dual carriageway with reinforced concrete median and sidewalks and would cost N4.9 billion with a completion time of 12 months.

The commissioner said N241. 44 million would be spent on de-silting and dredging of 62,034 cubic metres of Nwangene drainage systems with a completion time of three months.

The rehabilitation of the Mmili John section of Oba-Ojoto Road, with dredging, would gulp N61.5 million.

“The abandoned Government House and 25 other peripheral structures were considered by ANSEC; the project will cost N6.09 billion and be completed within 18 months, also approved by ANSEC.

“Also approved for construction are gate houses, police posts, perimeters fence measuring 2.22 linear kilometres and other internal works such as driveways, parking areas, walkways, drains, water supplies, green area at the cost of N1.32 billion to be delivered in nine months,” he said.

Mr Nwosu said Anambra State Waste Management Agency (ASWAMA) was transiting to door-to-door refuse collection and urged residents to desist from indiscriminate refuse disposal, as disposing them at unauthorised locations would be sanctioned.

He said the attention of the government had been drawn to the illegal sale of parts of Mamu Forest Reserve, warning that those responsible for the unlawful transactions would be arrested and prosecuted.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Mamu Forest Reserve is not for sale and property developers or members of the public who allow themselves to be lured into purchasing parcels of land there will have themselves to blame,” he said.

