Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has suspended the Transition Committee Chairman of Nnewi North Local Government Area, Mbazuluike Iloka, over allegations of involvement in the death of his wife, Chidiebere Iloka.

Mrs Iloka was said to have slumped and died on Sunday, 7 August after serving her husband breakfast.

There has been speculation that her husband, Mr Iloka, was responsible for her death.

Sources said the husband had been beating the wife.

Some photographs and video clips of the deceased have been circulating on social media.

In the photographs and clips, seen by PREMIUM TIMES, some wounds were spotted on the body of the deceased, but it is not clear, at the moment, if her husband was responsible for them.

Mr Soludo announced the suspension of the council chairman in a letter dated 11 August and signed by the state’s Commissioner for Local Government, Tonycollins Nwabunwanne.

The governor explained that the suspension was in response to “massive public outcry” and allegation of homicide against Mr Iloka.

“You are directed to step aside and handover the affairs of the local government to the head of local government administration not later than 12 August, 2022, until further notice,” he said.

The governor said the decision was also imperative to give room for “unfettered investigations and justice” in the matter.

“You are presumed innocent until the completion of investigations,” Mr Soludo added.

This is coming about nine days after Mr Iloka was inaugurated as the transition chairman of the council area, alongside 20 others.