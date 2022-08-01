An articulated vehicle driver has killed a motorcyclist along Ihiala-Owerri Expressway in Anambra.

The driver ran away from the scene, according to the Anambra Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

FRSC’s State Commander, Adeoye Irelewuyi, who confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Akwa, said it occurred on Sunday night.

Mr Irelewuyi said the accident could be attributed to speeding and loss of control.

“An unidentified driver of a trailer with no registration number and a Sayang Motorcycle with no registration number, were involved in the traffic crash.

“According to an eyewitness report, the driver of the articulated vehicle was on speed, lost control and crushed the motorcyclist beyond recognition and took to his heels.

“Three male adults were involved in the crash and one of them, the motorcyclist, was killed.

“The FRSC rescue team from Ihiala packed the remains of the dead victim in a poly bag and deposited it at Our Lady of Lourdes Mortuary, Ihiala,” he said.

While condoling with the family of the victim, Mr Irelewuyi warned motorists against speeding.

He advised that they should ensure that they keep to the recommended speed limit to reduce carnage on the highways.

(NAN)