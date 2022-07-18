Gunmen have abducted about four travellers in Nise Community, Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra State, Nigeria’s South-east.

The incident happened at about 3 p.m. on Sunday in the community’s market, about seven kilometres away from the official residence of Governor Charles Soludo in Amawbia, a neighbouring community in the council area.

Sources said the gunmen robbed the travellers and razed a vehicle they were in.

They also stopped and robbed some residents around the area before zooming off with an SUV belonging to their victims, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

The gunmen were said to have left with about four passengers after the operation which lasted for about 30 minutes.

The police spokesperson in the state, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident to PREMIUM TIMES but said only one person was abducted.

“The information I have before me shows that one person was abducted at 3:30 p.m. yesterday (Sunday),” he said.

The police spokesperson said following the receipt of information about the incident, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Echeng Echeng, immediately deployed some operatives to track down the gunmen.

“The command operatives have since been on the track of the abductors and the situation is closely monitored,” Mr Ikenga, a deputy superintendent of police, added.

Worsening insecurity

Security in Nigeria’s South-east has deteriorated lately with frequent attacks by armed persons across the region.

Anambra State has witnessed some of the worst attacks in the region. The attacks often target security agencies, government officials and facilities.

This latest incident occurred three months after gunmen abducted five wedding guests in Akpo, a community in Aguata Local Government Area of the state.

The Nigerian government has accused outlawed the Indigenous People of Biafra of being responsible for the deadly attacks in the region. But the group has repeatedly denied their involvement.

The separatist group is the leading agitation for an independent state of Biafra which they want to be carved out from the South-east and some parts of South-south Nigeria.

The leader of the secessionist group, Nnamdi Kanu, is detained in Abuja where he is facing trial for terrorism.