The police in Ebonyi have arrested a suspected fake police officer in the state, Enyi Friday.

Chris Anyanwu, the police spokesperson in the state, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abakaliki.

He said the suspect was arrested on Saturday.

“The Ebonyi State Police Command on Saturday, July 3, through a coordinated effort with Anyigor Lazarus, the Commander of Ebubeagu Security outfit in Ezza South Local Government Area, apprehended Enyi Friday.

“The suspect, who hails from the Umunwagu Idembia community in the area, was impersonating the police.

“The young man, who is not a police officer, was caught wearing the uniform of a Police Corporal, hence his arrest,” Mr Anyanwu, a superintendent of police, said in the statement.

The suspect has been handed over to the State Investigation and Intelligence Department, for further investigation, Mr Anyanwu said.

The spokesperson urged the public to continue to partner with the police in the state so that communities could be rid of criminals.

(NAN)

OOC/ARIS/IA