The Deputy Governor of Ebonyi State, Kelechi Igwe, says he is not planning to defect from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Labour party.

His media aide, Monday Uzor, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abakaliki.

A report on social media said Mr Igwe had concluded plans to dump APC.

Mr Uzor described the report as false and a “deliberate attempt to smear the deputy governor’s office and personality”.

“It is quite unfortunate that the purveyor of the report, being an Ebonyi indigene, was deliberately attempting to heat the polity through dangerous speculations and misinformation.

“This is capable of undermining the peace in the state and I hereby state clearly that I remain a strong and bonafide member of APC.

“I have no intention to leave the party now or later,” the deputy governor said in the statement.

The statement said the deputy governor has “enormous responsibilities” and that he was busy assisting Governor David Umahi to achieve a successful transition programme in the state.

“The public, and (the) APC members in particular, should disregard such unfounded rumour peddled by those envious of the progress the party is making.

“The purveyor of that report should immediately retract it and tender an unreserved apology to the deputy governor,” the statement added.

(NAN)