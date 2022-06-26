The police in Anambra State said they have arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly killing a 45-year-old woman in the state.

The incident happened on Saturday at Nkpor Agu in Ogidi, a community in Idemili North Local Government Area of the state.

The suspect, Ebube Owa, was said to have hit the victim, Uzoamaka Ekpe, on the chest with a fist blow forcing her to collapse.

The police spokesperson in the state, Tochukwu Ikenga, who disclosed this in a statement, said the suspect was arrested on Sunday.

He said a preliminary investigation showed that the suspect had a disagreement with the victim which resulted in the scuffle, although it was not yet clear what caused the disagreement.

Mr Ikenga said the victim, a mother of two, was rushed to the hospital after she collapsed but was later confirmed dead by a medical doctor on duty.

“The body has been deposited in the morgue and the suspect is in (police) custody,” he said.

The police spokesperson said the suspect would be arraigned in court at the end of the investigation.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Echeng Echeng, urged residents not to yield to uncontrollable anger, Mr Ikenga said.

The latest incident comes less than two weeks after a 34-year-old man allegedly killed a 3-year-old baby boy in Nkwelle-Ezunaka, Oyi Local Government Area of the state.