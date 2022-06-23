The House of Representatives has urged the federal government to commence the process of disarming all armed groups in the South-east region of the country before the 2023 general elections.

The lower chamber also asked the federal government to address some of the prominent underlying factors precipitating unrest and violence in the region.

Furthermore, the House asked the heads of security agencies to embrace early warning and early response mechanisms, and to collaborate with focal security agencies in the sharing of intelligence information.

Also, the federal government was urged to intervene in the rescue mission of Anambra State by extending financial support and other strategic logistics to enable them to adequately contain the wave of insecurity in the State.

These resolutions were the outcome of a motion of urgent public importance moved by Dozie Nwankwo (APGA, Anambra) on Thursday.

Moving the motion, Mr Nwankwo said the recent political activities in the region, particularly, in Anambra State, have led to an increment in criminality in the region.

He blamed the power-craving elites for the surge in criminality in the region, adding that commensurate measures are required to be put in place to keep the polity conducive enough for the citizens to actively participate in all these activities particularly in the zone without molestations or fears.

The lawmaker said between June 2020 — April 2022, about 8,455 lives have been wasted in the zone.

Mr Nwankwo said “the recently concluded party primaries further exposed the polity to the activities of the miscreants who terrorize the region, striking at will and retreating unchallenged.

“With the elitist crave far political power, poor responses from the security agencies to emergencies become more manifest owing to their numerous challenges,” he said.

He solicited support for the governor of Anambra State, Charles Soludo, in addressing insecurity in the state.

The lawmaker said the “worsening integrity and inefficiency of the security agencies in the face of an increased spate of banditry, kidnapping, terrorism, cultism, ritual killing and worst of all, political killings” has become worrisome.

When the motion, which was not subjected to debate, was put to question by the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, it was carried.

Worsening insecurity in South-east

In the past couple of years, the security situation in the South-east has deteriorated, as unknown gunmen allegedly linked to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its militant arm, the Eastern Security Network, have been conducting attacks in the region.

Several people have been killed under the pretence of enforcement of the illegal sit-at-home order every Monday.

In Anambra State, still within the South-east, the beheaded body of an ex-lawmaker was found on Tuesday after gunmen abducted him.

About a month ago, a serving lawmaker in Anambra was similarly beheaded after he was also abducted.

Aside from the kidnapping, targeted attacks against security personnel, security post and other government agencies have become rampant.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how gunmen abducted the traditional ruler of Isuokoma autonomous community in Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Eze Ambrose Ogbu.

However, the resolutions of the National Assembly have not been having much effect.

On Wednesday, the Deputy Speaker of the House, Idris Wase (APC, Plateau) described the resolutions of the House on insecurity as “mere statements.”