The Enugu House of Assembly has asked the state executive to lift the embargo it placed on employment at the Institute of Management and Technology (IMT), Enugu.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Education, James Akadu, made the request on Friday in Enugu during the committee’s oversight function at IMT.

Mr Akadu said lifting the embargo would enable the institute to recruit qualified lecturers.

He decried the number of casual workers at IMT, which he said stood at about 200.

The casual workers at IMT outnumbered permanent ones, according to him.

Mr Akadu said, “The development is not only unhealthy but also negatively affecting the institution.”

The committee chairman urged the institution to boost its internally generated revenue so it could augment the monthly allocations from the state government.

A member of the committee, Chima Obieze, urged the management of the institution to work on the dilapidated hostels to encourage students to live on campus.

Mr Obieze said: “The institution should not be concerned with increasing hostel fee, but should make the hostels conducive for students.

“This is one of the reasons students are not willing to live in the hostels.”

Responding, the Rector of IMT, Austin Nweze, said the institution had increased school fees of first-year students from N40,000 to N75,000 to enable it to meet its financial obligations.

“The challenges facing the institution are enormous. However, my administration is tackling these challenges head-on.

“I am, therefore, soliciting your assistance in moving the institution forward,” Mr Nweze, a professor, said.

(NAN)