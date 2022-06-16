The police in Anambra State said they have arrested a 34-year-old man for allegedly killing a 3-year-old baby boy, Divine Eze, in Nkwelle-Ezunaka, Oyi Local Government Area of the state.

The suspect,Onwele Anayo, was said to have visited the father of the deceased baby and spent the night in the family’s house.

The incident happened in the early hours of Thursday.

The suspect and the father of the baby were reportedly engaged in a scuffle before the incident.

The police spokesperson in the state, Ikenga Tochukwu, confirmed the incident in a statement on Thursday.

He also confirmed that the suspect and the father of the child were engaged in an argument before the incident.

“In the early hours of today, June 16, 2022, an argument ensued between the father and the suspect.

“The suspect (Mr Anayo) took the child (Divine Eze) as he was sleeping and killed him, by hitting him on the floor severally,” Mr Ikenga said.

“Mr Anayo carried a knife from the room, pursued the father around the house, threatening to kill him,” he added.

The police spokesperson said the corpse of the child had been recovered.

He said the police were investigating the incident.