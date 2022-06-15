The Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria at the Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital (AE-FETHA), in Ebonyi State, is demanding justice over the alleged murder of its member.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that suspected gunmen killed an officer of the association on Friday in Abakaliki Local Government Area of Ebonyi.

The association embarked on a peaceful protest on Tuesday in Abakaliki to protest his killing.

They carried placards with different inscriptions, calling for justice for the slain lab scientist.

Some inscriptions on the placards read: “We want police to investigate and apprehend the culprit”, “We demand thorough investigation: Death of Casmir Ani is one death too many”, and “the scientist’s life matter”.

The protesters marched to the police headquarters in Abakaliki and presented their complaint to the police authority.

The group’s chairman, Clement Alubo, described the victim as a good man.

Mr Alubo urged the police and the government to step up strategies to end incessant killings in different parts of the state.

“Ani is only 40 years old with a wife and three kids. How are those he left behind going to survive? The police must fish out the perpetrators,” Mr Alubo said.

Mr Obiefuna Okeke, the spokesperson of the association, said the peaceful demonstration was to call the attention of the federal and state governments to the incident.

“We have come out to register our anger over his gruesome murder.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Clement Robert, in his response, said the police were aware of the killing.

“I am assuring you that the culprits must be brought to book,” Mr Robert said.

