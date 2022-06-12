Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi on Saturday announced that the Federal Government is set to take over the King David University of Medical Sciences, Uburu, Ebonyi.

Mr Umahi, who made the disclosure in Uburu during the maiden matriculation ceremony of the institution, noted that President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the modalities for an immediate take-over.

The governor also announced that President Buhari approved that the university should be named after him, Mr Umahi.

“I thank the president for the gesture and also the Minister for Education, Adamu Adamu, the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, for their efforts,” he said.

Mr Umahi, who is the visitor to the university, disclosed that the state government offered scholarships to 14 indigent students to study medicine. The awards will last for five years.

“We also offered scholarships to six other students from various parts of the country, including the Federal Capital Territory.

“The duration of their scholarships however, is one year and we would repeat same for both categories of students during the next admission circle,” he said.

Mr Umahi noted that issues such as cultism, examination malpractice, and industrial actions would not be condoned in the university so as to preserve its uniqueness.

“All senior staff of the university will live within its environment and none would be employed on a part-time basis.

“I congratulate the matriculating students for being part of history and direct that their photographs and those of other founding members of the university be developed and displayed in our archive,” he said.

Jesse Uneke, the acting vice-chancellor of the institution, described it as an architectural masterpiece, poised to checkmate medical and educational tourism in the country.

“The wonder (university) was constructed under 30 months and had been adjudged as the most beautiful university in the country.

“This is unprecedented as the governor has proven that any exceptional feat achieved in any part of the world can be achieved not only in Nigeria but Ebonyi,” he said.

Goodwill messages were delivered on the occasion by dignitaries, including a NUC representative.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a total of 54 students, drawn from three faculties – Natural Sciences, Basic Medical Sciences and Health Sciences and Technology – participated in the matriculation ceremony.

(NAN)

