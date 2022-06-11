Gunmen have killed a youth leader of the All Progressive Grand Alliance in Utuh, a community in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State, Nigeria’s South-east.

The victim, Emeka Alaehobi, was abducted, Thursday, by gunmen from his residence at Ukpor community.

He was said to have been killed on Saturday, two days after his abduction, and his remains dumped at Utuh junction in the area.

Ukpor, where the victim was abducted, is about 11 minutes’ drive to Utuh, where the gunmen dumped his corpse.

The police spokesperson in the state, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident to PREMIUM TIMES on Saturday.

He said the victim’s corpse had been removed before the police operatives got to the area where it was dumped.

Mr Ikenga, a deputy superintendent of police, said the police have launched an operation to track down the killers.

Worsening insecurity

Security in Nigeria’s South-east has deteriorated lately with frequent attacks by armed persons.

Anambra State has witnessed some of the worst attacks in the region.

The attacks often target security agencies, government officials and public facilities.

The latest attack comes less than three weeks after gunmen abducted and then beheaded Okechukwu Okoye, a lawmaker representing Aguata 2 Constituency in Anambra House of Assembly.

Mr Okoye was killed on May 21 with his aide, Cyril Chiegboka, six days after they were abducted along Aguluzigbo Road, Anaocha Local Government Area of the state.

The Nigerian government has accused the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra of being responsible for the deadly attacks in the region. But the group has repeatedly denied the accusation.

The separatist group is leading agitation for an independent state of Biafra to be carved out from the South-east and some parts of the South-south of Nigeria.

The leader of the secessionist group, Nnamdi Kanu, is in detention in Abuja where he is facing trial for terrorism.

