Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has approved the appointment of 11 more persons into various key positions in the state.

Obumneme Akunyili, the last son of a former director-general of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, Dora Akunyili, was among those appointed by the governor.

He is now the Director-General, Project Monitoring Office.

The Commissioner of Information in the state, Paul Nwosu, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

He said four of the appointees will serve as special advisers, while seven others will head various government’s ministries and agencies.

The new special advisers are: Anayo Nebe, who will advise the governor on legislative and state assembly matters, while Alex Obiogbolu will advise on political matters.

The others are Godwin Nnadozie, medical and pharmaceuticals matters, and Raphael Nnabuife, local government affairs.

Others who will head various government’s ministries and agencies include: Emma Ezenwaji, chairman, board of the Anambra Waste Management Authority (ASWAMA), while Mike Ozoemena will serve as ASWAMA’s managing director/chief executive officer.

Simeon Onyemaechi is the new managing director/chief executive officer of the Anambra State’s Health Insurance Agency, while Tony Ujubuonu will replace the deceased Joe Anatune as managing director/chief executive officer of the state’s Signage and Advertising Agency.

Chido Obidieqwu is the new managing director of the Anambra Broadcasting Service, and Phil O. Phil-Eze is managing director for the state’s Erosion, Watershed and Climate Change Agency.

The latest appointments bring the total number of the governor’s appointed aides, so far, to 28.

Following Mr Soludo’s request, the Anambra House of Assembly had confirmed the nomination of 15 special advisers to the governor.

The governor, on April 9, swore in Ben Chiobi as a special adviser on security matters alongside 20 nominees earlier confirmed as commissioners in the state.

The governor, on April 19, again appointed eight other persons into various positions in the state.

Mr Soludo also swore-in one other commissioner, Sly Ezeokenwa, thereafter, bringing the total number of commissioners in his administration to 21, two above the number of commissioners during Willie Obiano’s administration.

WATCH: Governor Yahaya Bello's Roadmap to Hope 2023