The Enugu East Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday remanded a man, Samuel Ani, for allegedly killing a 22-year-old woman, Roseline Onuigbo.

He was arraigned on a two-count charge of murder and the use of a weapon.

The Chief Magistrate, Ngozi Edeani, remanded the accused person at the Enugu Correctional Centre pending advice from the Director of Public Prosecution.

Mrs Edeani said the accused had the right to apply for bail at the High Court.

The court adjourned the matter to July 5 for hearing.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the accused pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Innocent Egbuaba, an assistant superintendent of police, told the court that the accused and one other at the Enugu Correctional Centre had on January 17, 2022, in Ngelewa Odoli- Ohafia, Oduma in Aninri Council Area of Enugu State, committed the offence.

Mr Egbuaba said the accused disappeared after the alleged act while his brother, Christopher Ani, now at the Enugu Custodial Centre, was arrested and arraigned.

The prosecutor said they killed the woman by beating her with a plank.

The offences, he said, were punishable under section 494 and 274(1) of the Criminal Code, Cap 30, Vol. ll, Revised Laws of Enugu State, 2004.

(NAN)

