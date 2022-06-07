Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has condemned an outspoken Catholic priest in the state, Emmanuel Obimma, over his reported prophecies concerning the governor.

The priest, better known as Ebube Muonso, reportedly said he had a revelation where herdsmen invaded the state’s Government House, with the governor running out of the building.

But in a letter addressed to the cleric, which has now gone viral, Mr Soludo said such prophecy was mischievous and asked the Catholic priest to channel his energy towards finding solutions to the insecurity in the state.

The governor wondered why the cleric chose to publicly discuss such a serious security matter on his pulpit rather than reaching out to him for appropriate action.

“I don’t believe these political or phantom ‘prophecies’ designed to play to the gallery. That’s not my upbringing and faith as a Catholic.

“You have my contact and assuming that anything was ‘revealed’ to you as a threat to my life, do you really believe that the best way to communicate it is on your pulpit?” Mr Soludo said.

The governor, who is a Catholic, said although the priest has “monopoly of power of the pulpit”, such monopoly demands responsibility on the part of the cleric to exercise caution and maturity in the use of such power.

“I am convinced that the God I worship who has sent me on this mission will lead us to finish it to His glory! My life is in His hands. No man has a say regarding His (God’s) plan for my life,” the governor said.

Mr Soludo added, “Father, I expect you to be part of the solution and not part of the problem. We admire you, and the thousands of your followers deserve leadership and direction.

“Matters of security should not be part of the drama! We expect you to encourage your supporters to report criminals and to be part of the solution. The society and the church are facing existential threats and this is not the time for theatrics with the matter of security.”

Background

Like other states in the South-east, security has deteriorated in Anambra State lately with frequent attacks by armed persons.

The attacks often target security agencies, government officials, and facilities

Mr Soludo, recently, visited Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in detention.

The governor said the visit to the IPOB leader was part of his “wider consultations with critical stakeholders” to ensure lasting peace and security in the state and the South-east region.

During his inauguration as the state governor, Mr Soludo had called for a dialogue with the IPOB members and similar groups behind insecurity in the state and region.

The governor, thereafter, announced an amnesty programme for the gunmen and declared an end to the sit-at-home order in the state. But residents have continued to obey the Monday sit-at-home order in the state and across the region, mostly out of fear.

The attacks by the gunmen increased in the state shortly after Mr Soludo’s inauguration and announcement of an end to the sit-at-home order in the state.

The Nigerian government has accused IPOB of being responsible for the deadly attacks in the region. But the group has repeatedly denied their involvement in the attacks.

The separatist group is leading the agitation for an independent state of Biafra to be carved out from the South-east and some parts of South-south Nigeria.

The leader of the group, Mr Kanu, is being detained in Abuja where he is facing trial for terrorism.

Mr Kanu appeared in court on May 18 in continuation of his trial. He is billed to appear in court again on June 28.

