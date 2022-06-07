The Enugu State government has warned residents against the illegal felling of trees and dumping of refuse on waterways.

The government said the measure is to protect and safeguard the environment.

The Head of Ecology and Mineral Resources, Ministry of Environment, Enugu, Ifeanyi Nwodo, gave the warning while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Enugu.

He said some residents had engaged in illegal cutting of trees either as firewood or for other purposes, stressing that their action had a negative impact on the environment.

According to him, people should be environmentally friendly by engaging in activities that will make it safe for human beings to dwell.

Mr Nwodo said, “If you must cut down trees, you must plant new ones as trees help to shade the atmosphere and ozone.”

The head of the department also said that illegal dumping of refuse had caused the state series of flooding, warning that residents should keep their well-packaged waste in designated areas.

“We have observed that when it rains, people throw their refuse inside drains which block them.

“We are also appealing to those building houses in the state against improper channeling of their drain and building on unapproved areas.

“The illicit activities of some scavengers have become problematic to us. Once someone packs refuse, they will open it searching for rubbish,” he said.

He warned anyone caught violating the state environmental laws would be arraigned in court.

(NAN)

