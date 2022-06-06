Some hoodlums razed a truck carrying bags of cement in the university town of Nsukka, Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State, police said.

The incident happened in the early hours of Monday.

The hoodlums were said to be enforcing the suspended sit-at-home order in the area.

The police spokesperson in the state, Daniel Ndukwe, confirmed the attack to PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr Ndukwe said police operatives who were on patrol found the truck engulfed in flames.

He said no life was lost in the incident and that the operatives put out the fire with the help of some residents of the area.

The police spokesperson said a part of the truck had been burnt before the operatives arrived at the scene.

“The bags of BUA cement have been secured and investigation also initiated,” he said.

Background

The outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) had introduced the Monday sit-at-home order to put pressure on the Nigeria government to release its detained leader, Nnamdi Kanu, who is currently being detained by the State Security Service (SSS).

IPOB later suspended the order, preferring instead that the civil action would hold on days Mr Kanu appears in court.

But, despite its suspension, residents of the five South-east states – Enugu, Ebonyi, Imo, Abia and Anambra – have been observing the Monday sit-at-home order, mostly out of fear.

Some residents and motorists, including commuters, have been attacked lately in the region by gunmen for stepping out of their homes on Mondays and other days declared as sit-at-home.

IPOB, however, has repeatedly denied involvement in the enforcement of the civil action. It accuses criminals of carrying out the attacks in order to blackmail the separatist group.

The group is leading agitation for an independent state of Biafra to be carved out from the South-east and some parts of the South-south Nigeria.

Its leader, Mr Kanu, is facing trial for terrorism at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Mr Kanu appeared in court on May 18 in continuation of his trial. He is billed to appear in court again on June 28.

WATCH: Governor Yahaya Bello's Roadmap to Hope 2023